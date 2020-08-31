The Calhoun City Schools report regarding cases of COVID-19 among students and school employees released Friday showed three new cases.
The updated posted on the system website shows one Calhoun High School student and two Calhoun Primary School employees had tested positive as of Aug. 28. Of those three, the student and one of the staff members have not been on campus since Aug. 24. The other employee has not been on campus since Aug. 21.
Gordon County School’s weekly update showed two active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The student cases included one each at Tolbert Elementary School and Gordon Central High School. The employee cases included one each at Gordon Central and Sonoraville High school.
Gordon Central has been closed for nearly two weeks now due to a lack of teachers after possible exposures resulted in a high number of quarantining among staff members. No other local schools have taken such action. The high school is set to reopen on Wednesday.
Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor and Gordon Superintendent Kimberly Fraker have said previously that schools will follow guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health regarding notification of possible exposure and quarantine rules related to positive cases. Students and their families will be notified is they have possibly come into contact with a positive case.