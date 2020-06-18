Former Calhoun High School and current Carson-Newman University football player Ryan Randall was recently present the Roy Harmon Award. According to the university, the award is given to a player who exceeds expectation and exemplifies what it means to be a Carson-Newman football player, based on the standards created by former Coach Ken Sparks. The football field at Burk-Tarr Stadium is named after Roy Harmon.
