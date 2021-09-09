Runners and coaches from across the county met at the Calhoun Recreation Department on Tuesday to compete in the Gordon County Middle School Cross Country Championship.
It was a hot day in Georgia, but the runners did not seem fazed at all.
The boys overall winner was Xavier Hinojosa from Calhoun, who edged his teammate Leyvar Mendez during the last 200 meters with a time of 13:07.
Sixth-grader Kathyrn Land ran away with the girls race with a time of 15:37.
The Calhoun boys looked impressive in their win, with Kevin Jacobo coming in third after Hinojosa and Mendez. Owen Vicente (7th) also medaled.
Clayton Haddox (4th), Sam Poarch (8th), and Parker Dyer (9th) from Red Bud ran strong and medaled.
Jesus Rodriguez (5th), Ashworth also ran well with Seth Kolterman ( 6th), and Daniel Fraire (10th) earning medals.
The Red Bud girls handily won their race with Yoselyn Garcia (3rd), Kinley Hicks (5th), Caroline Soesbe (6th), Pippa McKinney (8th), and Ember Hannigan (9th) all placing in the top ten.
Ashworth landed one in the top ten with CeCe Kolterman placing 7th. Calhoun placed three in the top four, with Christen Guthrie (2nd) and Saira Mendoza (4th) finishing behind Land.
Overall, it was a great day of running in Gordon County!