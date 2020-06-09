Dianne Kirby of the Calhoun Rotary Club delivered lunch from Wall Street Catering on Tuesday to members of the AdventHealth Gordon EMS crew at the main station on Willowbrook Way. Kirby said the club wanted a way to give back to the community since its members have been unable to meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals will also be delivered to crew members of different shifts on Wednesday and Thursday.
