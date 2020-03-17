Sarah Ostuw, director of the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with Lindsey Wilkes, briefed members of the Calhoun Rotary Club group about upcoming plans and rolled out the new logo. Ostuw said every year local festivities draw locals and visitors to the area. Also attending were representatives from Sonoraville Interact Club. Andrea Brumlow, new generation chair, heads up Calhoun Rotary outreach to the following students Hai My Ngo; Nathan Rademacher; Stephanie Chavez and Itzel Taboado.
Rotary Club hears from director of Convention and Visitors Bureau
