Rome Little Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” will run Dec. 4-12 at the DeSoto Theatre and brings the Dickens classic to life.
Through an unexpected turn of events, Charles Dickens’ American Reading Tour in 1867 is off to a rough start. However, Mr. Dickens — always the consummate showman — triumphantly proclaims that he will deliver what he has promised to present.
By changes of voice, gesture and expression, he peoples the stage with a throng of characters from his classic Christmas tale and recreates, with improvised wit and charm, the familiar journey of Ebenezer Scrooge — an embittered, lonely, old miser, who finds a second chance to become a generous, caring human being. What sets this fresh, new adaptation apart is its ability to rely on the power of the text — shared simply, directly and intimately through great storytelling.
Ticket holders are invited to a brief pre-show talk 30 minutes before curtain, that will cover the history and context of the production as well as behind-the-scenes stories.
The show features Featuring Chris Parker as Charles Dickens and is directed by Chris Davidson.
Running time is approximately 60 minutes, not including the pre-show talk. There will be no intermission.
“A Christmas Carol” runs Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12, Fridays starting at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m.
Pre-show talk begins 30 minutes before curtain.
For the safety of patrons and volunteers, masks must be worn properly at all times. Temperature screenings will be conducted at entry. Parties will be seated together, but physically distanced from other parties.
Concessions will not be served. Attendance will not exceed 20% of the theater’s capacity.
Physical tickets will not be printed. When guests arrive at the performance, they’ll check in and their names will be on a VIP list.
For tickets and safety guidelines, visit online at romelittletheatre.com