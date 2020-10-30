Everything is different these days, and film festivals are no exception. Numerous festivals across the country have had to make changes in the way that they function and the technology needed to accommodate these changes has progressed quickly over the last several months.
For the Rome International Film Festival, these advances mean that the festival will go on, but in a virtual fashion that allows viewers to enjoy a wonderful selection of films from the comfort of their own couch.
Running Nov. 12-22, RIFF will be offering a collection of 75 films, chosen from 272 submissions, via an online platform that will allow viewers to stream them at their convenience on a smart TV or computer.
In keeping with the international representation at the festival, a total of 12 countries will be represented in the offerings, with 27 films made in Georgia, six of which were produced in Rome.
One film that the organizers are particularly excited about is a film titled “Electric Jesus” that was filmed in Columbus and stars Brian Baumgartner, famous for portraying Kevin from the hit TV show “The Office.”
According to the film’s producers, “‘Electric Jesus’ is a wistful coming-of-age music-comedy reminiscent of films like ‘The Commitments,’ ‘That Thing You Do,’ and ‘Sing Street’ — a rock-and-roll movie about a band that never quite makes it. While the screen band’s music is a weird mash-up of 80’s hair metal and Sunday school, Electric Jesus wears its heart on its sleeve, ala ‘The Breakfast Club,’ ‘Lady Bird,’ and ‘Almost Famous.’”
Plans are still in the works for a special “appearance” by Baumgartner, Director Chris White, and other cast members.
“This new virtual platform makes it even easier for fans of the festival to enjoy the wonderful variety of films that we are able to share each year,” said RIFF Board President Monica Sheppard.
Tickets for the virtual festival are only $25 and are available now by visiting the festival website at riffga.com. A ticket includes access to all films in the virtual platform for the 10-day screening.
Patron passes are also available again this year, for those interested in supporting the festival at the next level. Patron passes are $150 and include a festival T-shirt, patron recognition in various platforms and the satisfaction of supporting the long running tradition of bringing quality films from around the world to Rome.
Follow the Rome International Film Festival on Facebook for opportunities to participate with other activities surrounding the festival, and invite all of your friends to virtually join you in watching and discussing some truly interesting films from around the world.