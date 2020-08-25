The Rome City Commission voted 8 to 1 Monday to impose a new mask mandate.
The emergency order requires face coverings to be worn in public places across the city when people cannot socially distance themselves from others.
It also requires private businesses that don’t want to adhere to the order to take affirmative action to opt out by posting a sign: “This location does not consent to the enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.”
Commissioner Wendy Davis, who cast the lone “no” vote, favors a mandate but wanted a different structure.
The emergency order stipulates that a first offense will result in a warning, the second offense could result in a civil penalty of no more than $25 and any subsequent offenses could lead to fines up to $50.
Commissioner Jamie Doss called it “sad and frustrating” that they felt compelled to take official action to promote public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At some point we have to do what is best for our community,” said Commissioner Bonnie Askew.
Commissioner Sundai Stevenson said 100% of the emails and phone calls she has received on the issue are supportive of a mask mandate.
Prior to the vote, Darlington School executive Sam Moss spoke in favor and told the commission they did the right thing when they imposed a similar mandate July 13. At that time, however, the mandate exceeded provisions in an executive order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and was deemed unenforceable. Last week, Kemp gave local communities the option of adopting mask mandates on public property.