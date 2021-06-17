Street Fighting Band: The Ultimate Rolling Stones Tribute is set to perform at Downtown Calhoun's GEM Theatre on Saturday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.
General admission tickets for the show are $30 and are on sale now at calhoungemtheatre.org.
As has been the standard during the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert may be moved to an outside venue if necessary to ensure the safety of all guests and performers.
If for any reason the show needed to be canceled or rescheduled due to COVID, GEM Theatre manager and marketing director Kim Brazell said tickets and seats will still be good for the rescheduled show dates.
"We don't anticipate needing to reschedule that show or anything like that, but we just want everyone to understand upfront that this is our policy and always has been since we first opened," Brazell said.
Street Fighting Band: The Ultimate Rolling Stones Tribute is known for solid vocals, amazing instrumentation and rocking performances. Established in 1978 as Long Island's answer to the Broadway production of BEATLEMANIA, the band was conceived to capture the music, spirit and look of what band members viewed as the world's greatest rock and roll band.
Today, the band still dresses head-to-toe in period-correct clothing to play songs from three distinctively major evolutions of Rolling Stones music: 1964 to 1968, which they consider the "Chuck Berry and the blues to psychedelic" stage, 1969 to 1973 or what band members call the "revolutionary and political" era, and the time from 1973 to the present.
"The show is always amazing. We have them come to the GEM fairly regularly and their shows are always ones that do really well and that we hear people talk about later on," Brazell said. "I recommend everyone come and enjoy it, especially after the year we've all had."
Upcoming shows at the GEM following the Rolling Stones tribute include SkynFolks: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynard on Saturday, August 14, a performance from local artist Hunter Blalock and the Sad Machine on Saturday, August 28, and a Friday, September 24, performance by Sister Hazel.
For more information about the GEM Theatre and its upcoming shows or to purchase tickets, visit calhoungemtheatre.org online.