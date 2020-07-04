Tucked quietly behind Calhoun Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Rome Road lies Calhoun’s Rock Garden, well-known among locall for its beautifully detailed, miniature cathedrals and landmarks.
Every structure is carefully crafted from stones, pebbles, shells, rocks, ceramic tiles, glass and other material. The crafter goes by DeWitt Boyd, otherwise known as “Old Dog.” In 2007, he and the Calhoun church formed a Garden Committee.
Boyd found his love for this hobby by creating rock villages for his children as a family game. Today, Old Dog’s children and grandchildren help him to keep up the Rock Garden.
To those of the church, the Rock Garden is a place of prayer. It is evident, to those who stroll throughout the garden, that there is a sense of peace.
“My grandmother used to bring me and my siblings here. I remember her getting emotional the first time we came,” said Calhoun resident Tyler Grantham, who added that he found the Rock Garden to be beautiful and peaceful.
People from all over Gordon County and beyond come to visit the elegant Rock Garden. Visitors continue to be welcomed and encouraged during the worldwide pandemic.
Sarah Ostuw, director of the Gordon County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, has not seen a decrease in visitation since the beginning of COVID-19.
“People are leaning toward outdoor activities more than they were before,” said Ostuw.
The garden is open to the public every day from of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Rock Garden’s Facebook page or contact Calhoun Seventh Day Adventist Church at 706-629-5470.