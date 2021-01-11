The No. 6-ranked Sonoraville Lady Phoenix stretched out a five-point, first-quarter advantage to 37-26 by halftime and pulled away even more in the second half to beat visiting Ringgold, 69-43, in a Region 6-AAA contest Friday night in Gordon County.
Sonoraville did most of its damage in the second half as they outscored the Lady Tigers, 32-17.
Alexa Geary had 19 points for Sonoraville (8-2, 4-0), who maintained its one-game lead in the region standings with its third victory in a row. Abby Chambers drained three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, all in the first half, while 11 points from Matti Parker gave the home team three players in double figures.
Riley Nayadley scored a team-high 12 points for Ringgold (7-4, 3-3), followed by 11 from Rachel Lopez and nine from Maggie Reed.
Sonoraville boys 66, Ringgold 45
In the nightcap, the Phoenix -- ranked No. 8 in Class AAA this week -- remained one of only two teams in the region still unbeaten.
Murray Somers had 28 points in the win. He dropped in 10 in the first quarter, had 12 by halftime and picked up 14 more in the third quarter before scoring his final two points in the fourth.
Brant Bryant and Orry Darnell each popped in 10 points and Kevin Morris went for nine as the Phoenix (11-0, 5-0) pulled away over the final three quarters after leading by just two, 18-16, after the first eight minutes.
O'Reilly Matthews was the only player in double figures for Ringgold (1-8, 1-6) as he poured in 17 points.
Sonoraville's teams were scheduled to go on the road Tuesday night for region games at Rockmart with the girls' varsity game kicking things off at 6 p.m.