An entity called Yellowstone LLC is seeking to have property on Rock Fence Road between Adairsville and Barnsley Resort rezoned for future mining purposes.
The property in question is 446 acres spread across portions of four land lots. The plan is already drawing opposition from residents in the rural area.
The property is currently owned by Springbank LLC.
A Development of Regional Impact submission notes that Bartow County would require buffers ranging from 100 to 1,000 feet, depending on the intensity of the mining activity. However, "there are no present plans to develop the property at this time," it states.
A portion of the southern part of the surveyed tract is in a regulated floodplain.
DRIs are public notices that must be given to governments and state agencies when a proposed development meets thresholds that indicate it is likely to affect shared resources such as roads, water or landfills.
Julianne Meadows, director of regional planning for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, said a 30-day review period for the project was set in motion by the filing of the DRI documents Monday.
"There is very little information about the type of activity they are proposing," Meadows said.
Bartow County Zoning Administrator Richard Osborne said Yellowstone is seeking to have the property rezoned from A-1 agricultural use to M-1 mining. He said he has no idea what type of mining activity the company is potentially interested in.
Osborne said a rezoning hearing before the Bartow Planning Commission has been set for Aug. 3 in the basement of the courthouse at 124 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville. The hearing will begin at 6 p.m.
A Facebook page, "No Mining on Rock Fence," has been created in opposition to the rezoning. The site has already drawn more than 600 members.
A DRI review, which is separate from a zoning hearing, typically does not take general public comment. Rather, it seeks input from local government professionals and representatives of agencies such as the Georgia Environmental Protection Division or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The idea to to determine what type of impact the proposed development would have on public services, transportation and the environment in nearby communities.
The comments are not binding but may be taken into consideration by the local government -- in this case Bartow County -- vested with authority over the proposed land use.