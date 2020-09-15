The local unit of Georgia Retired Educators Association, Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association, met recently for the first monthly meeting for 2020-2021 year.
Ken Russell called the meeting to order. Chris Smallwood gave the Thought for the Day. Several visitors who shared information with the group were introduced. Georgia State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, shared legislative news about the very unusual session they had during COVID-19.
Leann Sturtz, representative from AMBA, shared information about new and continuing benefits available for members. Penny Howerton, GREA Area 16 director, shared GREA news and inducted the 2020-2021 Officers for CGCREA. Russell is president, Teri Carroll is secretary, and Ruth Kleeman is treasurer.
Russell then recognized and expressed appreciation to outgoing President Gary Lemmons. Committees made reports. News about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was given. The walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Harold “Ooky” Faith Park at 9 a.m. This is a statewide effort within GREA to raise money to help in research, etc. to stop Alzheimer’s.
Other planned meetings for the year are:
- Oct. 14 at the Calhoun Depot. The program will feature Shea Hicks, chair of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Officer, speaking about Georgia voter registration and demonstrating the new voting machine.
- Nov. 11 at the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education. The program will feature the Calhoun High School Debate team.
- Dec. 9 at Calhoun First United Methodist Church (covered dish luncheon). The program will feature the Sonoraville High School Music Department, including Hannah Nelson and students.
- Feb. 10 at the Harris Arts Center. The program will focus on Black History Month: The Life and Career of Roland Hayes.
- March 10 at the Voluntary Action Center. The program will feature Stacy Long, executive director. Members will take part in a tour and help serve lunch.
- May 12, location to place to be announced (covered dish luncheon). The program will be the convention report and installation of 2021-2022 officers.
All retirees from the Calhoun City Schools and the Gordon County Schools are invited to join the group. Meet and greet and refreshments begin at 10 a.m. The meetings begin at 10:30 a.m.
Interested retirees should contact Membership Chair Netha Dunlap at 706-625-9650. Leave a message if no one answers.