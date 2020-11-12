In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, members of the Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association wanted to spotlight school custodians, so they created a treat bag for every custodian in the Calhoun City and Gordon County school systems, 75 custodians in all.
“CGCREA spotlights them for the extra work that they perform as they make sure the schools are clean, sanitized and safe for every person coming into them,” said Rosellen Burns, publicity chair for the organization.
The Georgia Retired Educators Association had challenged each area unit to spotlight and encourage people in their local schools because of the extra stress involved with COVID-19 procedures. Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association decided to honor and treat all custodians in the Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools.
A committee that included Chair Linda Crawford, Barbara Burgess, Anne Barton, Ruth Kleeman and Burns volunteered to work on this project. A treat bag was put together for all 75 custodians in both school systems who have cleaned and sanitized and continue to clean and sanitize.
The following comments were printed and attached to each bag of treats:
“CUSTODIAN
Candy for your sweetness,
Understanding attitudes.
Snacks for break time,
THANKS isn’t enough!
Oh, we’re so grateful, here’s a
Drink to quench your thirst.
Increased appreciation from others,
A granola bar for extra energy.
No one sees all you do!!!!!
Your efforts have been noticed by Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association.”
Committee members delivered each treat bag to all the custodians with CGCREA’s appreciation for their hard work.