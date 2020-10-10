Dennis Lee Davis, the 62-year-old Resaca man arrested more than two weeks ago by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on multiple crimes related to child sex abuse after his brother’s arrest on similar charges inspired multiple victims to come forward, is now facing additional crimes.
According to Gordon County jail records, Davis, of 421 Bowman Drive, Resaca, was booked Tuesday on the new charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, cruelty to children and two counts of sexual battery.
According to GCSO investigators, Davis is the brother of William Bruce Bowman, 65, of 310 Pocket Road, Sugar Valley, who was charged on Sept. 18 with aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, cruelty to children in the first degree and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Two separate adult victims told detectives that Davis had molested them when they were kids, one beginning when they were as young as 4 years old and continuing until they were 12 years old. One of the victims provided detectives with a list of other known victims.
It is Calhoun Times policy not to identify the victims of sexual crimes, so the victims in this incident will be referred to as Victim A and Victim B.
Victim A contacted detectives after Bowman’s arrest and told them Davis had molested her when she was 10 years old. She said she witnessed Davis molesting another child and told him to stop, but he grabbed her and began touching her instead. Victim A told her mother about the incident, but her mother told her not to tell anyone. Victim A then told Bowman, who told her molestation is no different than stealing and that she should forgive Davis.
Victim B told detectives that Davis had molested her on numerous occasions between the ages of 4 or 5 until she was 12 years old. She told investigators she had suffered years of sexual and mental abuse from Davis.
Davis was first arrested Thursday, Sept. 24. He was booked on the new charges on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Bowman was arrested by GCSO deputies on Sept. 18 after a report from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services sparked an investigation. Detectives interviewed the victim in the case and arrested Bowman on the above charges.