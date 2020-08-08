All Gordon County voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday for the runoff election to decide the Republican candidate for the 14th District U.S. representative seat.
Candidates Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Green are the options in race, and the winner will take on Democratic nominee Kevin Van Ausdal in November.
By 5 p.m. Thursday, 919 Gordon County residents had cast their ballot early in person, said Shea Hicks, Gordon County’s chair of elections and voter registration, while 1,133 mail-in ballots had been received.
“We would like to encourage voters to wear mask when they come in to cast their ballot. Also, if you received an absentee ballot by mail, please make sure that it is returned to the Elections and Voter Registration Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted,” said Hicks.
Rep. Tom Graves has held the position since he was elected in 2013, but Graves announced in December of 2019 that he did not intend to seek reelection.
The deadline to register to vote in the runoff, or to update one’s information, was July 13.
The Gordon County Annex Building is located at 101 S. Piedmont St. in Downtown Calhoun. Voters can check their registration status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
Hicks also offered a few reminders:
♦ If you voted a Democratic ballot in the General Primary Election on June 9 you will not be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you cast a Republican ballot in the General Primary Election on June 9 then you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you did not vote in the General Primary Election you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you voted a nonpartisan ballot in the June 9 Nonpartisan Election you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
For more information, call the county elections office at 706-629-7781.