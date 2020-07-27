A Resaca man was arrested after law enforcement officers say he robbed someone at gunpoint of more than $400 worth of items and two credit cards.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office and jail records, Austin Macaleb Shilo Poarch, 26, of 553 Freeman Road, Resaca, was charged with armed robbery after the Friday incident at the Budget Inn on Highway 41.
The victims told deputies that Poarch was upset because the victims staying in the hotel room had allowed his girlfriend to stay in their room after an altercation with Poarch.
Poarch arrived at the room and pulled out a silver revolver before telling one of the victims he was going to rob them. The other occupant of the room had left at this point. He then pulled a silk blanket off the bed, laid on it a sound bar, Dewalt tool box, three pocket knives, two phone chargers and two credit cards that belonged to the victims, and then wrapped the blanket up like a sack and left. The items were valued at about $445.
While this was happening, the victim who had left the room returned, but Poarch told her to leave if she valued her life.
Poarch was located and arrested a short time later.