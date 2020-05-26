A fight over a 12-pack of beer resulted in a Calhoun man being charged with three felonies over the weekend.
According to Gordon County jail records, Roberto Hernandez-Raymundo, 20, of 525 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of obstruction of officers, all felonies.
According to the CPD report, warrants were also taken out for simple battery and criminal trespass.
The primary victim told police that he and Raymundo had been drinking together when Raymundo took a 12-pack of Estrella Jalisco beer from the victim's deck and placed it inside his own refrigerator.
When the victim asked Raymundo to return the beer, he told him to get it himself. When the victim attempted to enter the residence to get the beer, Raymundo pushed the victim, ripped a chain from his neck, choked him and then hit him in the head with an empty glass beer bottle.
When police arrived, Raymundo was uncooperative and kicked officers as they attempted to place him in a police car. Officers had to use leg restraints to prevent him from kicking them and get him into the car.
Neither the victim nor another individual who has half-owner of the beer wanted to press charges for theft. The beer was returned to the owners.