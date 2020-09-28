A 44-year-old Calhoun man who thought he was exchanging explicit photos and chatting with a 14-year-old girl was arrested for two sex-related crimes and two drug crimes, according to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.
The GCSO was contacted on Thursday, Sept. 24, by a representative of Operation Safe Child Southeast about a potential child predator in Calhoun after someone from that organization had been in communication with a suspect who thought he was talking to a teenage minor.
According to Gordon County jail records, Clayton Edward Wheat, 44, of 239 5th St. Rolling Acres, Calhoun, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, enticing a minor child for indecent purposes and employ/use of a minor to engage in/assist person in sexually explicit conduct.
Per GCSO records, Wheat sent two photos of his genitals to the decoy and also asked for nude photos in return, believing the person he was talking to online was a 14-year-old girl.
When deputies contacted Wheat, he admitted he used Meet Me and Plenty-of-Fish to talk to women online and that he had sent explicit photos of himself to women via those online applications.
When showed screenshots of the illegal conversation in question, Wheat claimed he sent the two photos of his genitals by accident. He was then arrested.
After being handcuffed, Wheat repeatedly grabbed toward his groin area. When questioned about the action, he admitted he had a glass pipe in his pants that contained methamphetamine.
Wheat's phone and the pipe were taken as evidence and he was taken to jail.