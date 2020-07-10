State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, is currently hospitalized in Floyd County following a seizure on Thursday, according to family friend Eddie Hall.
Hall said Barton, who operates a medical transport service, was at Redmond Regional Medical Center either making a delivery or picking something up on Thursday when the seizure occurred. While additional tests are still be conducted, Hall said that doctors have determined Barton has a severe blood infection.
"He had a very rough night but is doing a little better today. We just keep hoping and praying and letting the doctors do their jobs," Hall said.
Barton, a former member of the Calhoun City Council, represents District 5, which included the bulk of Gordon County and a portion of Murray County.