State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, currently hospitalized in Floyd County following a seizure on Thursday, was able to come off a ventilator Monday morning, according to family friend Eddie Hall.
Hall shared the following message from Barton:
"Last week, I faced an unexpected health challenge from an infection that caused a seizure. With God's mercy, I am blessed to be recovering well, and I want to thank the doctors and nurses at Redmond Regional Medical Center for their excellent care. I will be taking a few days to get back to fighting strength and then get back to work for my neighbors and our community."
Hall said Barton, who operates a medical transport service, was at Redmond either making a delivery or picking something up on Thursday when the seizure occurred. Hall said that doctors have determined Barton has a severe blood infection.
Barton, a former member of the Calhoun City Council, represents District 5, which included the bulk of Gordon County and a portion of Murray County.