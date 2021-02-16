I first met Larry Greeson in late March of 2019, just after starting my job as sports editor of the Calhoun Times.
Sonoraville Phoenix baseball was in full swing and it was a pretty hot day for late March, an ever-present reminder of where we live and our impending 5-6 month summer.
Larry was standing at a section of fence by the Sonoraville dugout with camera in hand, snapping pictures of the athletes and the action. I had never seen him before, so I took a chance and introduced myself. He beamed, shook my hand and replied, "You can call me JR."
From there, JR gave me a rundown on Sonoraville baseball, Sonoraville athletics and the Gordon County sports scene in general. At some point, we got on the subject of college football and, specifically, the University of Georgia Bulldogs. And boy, did he love his Dawgs. He was a walking, talking encyclopedia on Georgia football.
JR and I basically ended up chatting the rest of the game and I would work closely with him for the next 12 months.
Not long after, JR and I were at a sporting event, he taking pictures and myself following the action, and he remarks to me "You know, you and I should have lunch together one day."
I honestly was not expecting JR to offer something like that, due to the fact I didn't really know the man outside of a work capacity. At this point, he and I had only met on a few occasions, but for him to not only suggest lunch together but also insist to pay for said lunch demonstrated the type of character JR Greeson was.
As time went on and I got to know JR more, I opened up about my recent fight with lymphoma cancer and how I was in remission. I told him how some days were great and some days not so great and he told me treat every day as a blessing and a gift and how it's something that shouldn't be taken for granted.
And he's totally right about that.
I've seen JR capture many spectacular moments in Gordon County varsity sports history, and that's just in the 12 months I worked with him. Oftentimes, when we would both be at a Sonoraville High School athletic event, whether it be baseball, basketball or football, people would come up to JR and converse with him. Old, young, student-athlete, former student-athlete and even coaches would come up to him, give him a hug and share their stories or whatever was on their mind with him. And JR would listen, intently.
JR and I were also witness to several signing ceremonies. In a lot of cases, the student-athletes wanted a photo with JR. JR would take pictures of the student-athletes and their families, but many wanted a personal memory to carry with them as they eventually move forward from Sonoraville High School to college or whatever else they might aspire to.
Now thinking back on it, I wish I had my own personal photo with JR. I encourage all those who were lucky enough have a photo taken with him to hold onto those because life is precious and you just never know. Tomorrow's never guaranteed and that's why we need to make the most of it.
Larry "JR" Greeson defined that and more. A friend to all, JR cared about the community and the people, especially the student-athletes. He hoped they would succeed, win or lose. His kindness and infectious personality will long be remembered by this community, including this sports journalist. Rest in peace, JR.