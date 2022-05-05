Registration is currently underway for the Calhoun City Schools Community Education program's Summer Fun campaign, which begins right after the school year ends.
Every week, a different Calhoun High School sports team will hold a camp and give local youth the opportunity to participate and learn from the varsity coaching staff and players who will be there.
All the programs are for boys and girls, ages 5-13, and the cost for each sports camp will be $50.
Football and cheerleading will be the first two camps that will be held and he just said to run from June 6th-June 9th.
Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson and his staff and players will run their camp, which is for boys ages 5 to 13, on Hal Lamb Field and it runs each day from 8:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.
The cheerleading camp, which is for girls ages 4 through 13, will be held at the same time in the high school gymnasium. The course will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for four consecutive days.
Local boys and girls can also be part of the basketball camp, which goes from June 13-16 at The Hive from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Calhoun High School head basketball coach Vince Layson and girls head coach Jamie Echols will oversee the camp along with their staffs and players.
The baseball and softball camps take place the next week, starting Monday, June 20 and lasting through June 23.
The baseball course will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day and new head coach Matt Montgomery, his staff, and the players will be the ones working with the campers at Chip Henderson Field.
The softball camp will be at the CHS softball field, but starts earlier each day at 8:30 a.m. and lasts till 11:30 a.m. head coach Diane Smith, her assistant coaches and the team's players will direct the camp.
The final camp in June will be the wrestling class, which lasts the 27th through the 30th.
Calhoun head coach Nathan Green, his assistants, and the wrestlers will be in charge. The course is from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. each day and will be held in the Calhoun HS wrestling room.
After taking the week of July 4th off, the classes resume on July 11th when the soccer camp is held and it be split into two parts and include some of the youngest participants of the summer.
The first part will last for 4 days from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and before players new to the game at ages 3 to 5. The second part will run from 10:30 a.m. to high noon for players ages 6-13,
Calhoun boys head coach Tino Hernandez, head girls coach Taylor Sumrall, their assistants and players will run both parts of the and they will be held at the CHS soccer field.
The final camps of the summer will be held the following week, starting on July 18th and running through July 21st.
Those camps will be for the track cross/country and volleyball teams and is really their first workout of the year with those teams starting their Seasons just a couple of weeks after the camps end.
The track/cross country session is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and takes place at the Calhoun HS track.
Boys coach Brant Murry and girls coach Justin Lindsey will be conducting things as well as the runners in the program.
The volleyball camp is for girls ages 8-13 and head coach Nic Hann and assistant coaches Iva Luther and Jennifer Smith will hold it indoors in the Calhoun gymnasium. The workouts will run from 9 a.m. to noon for those for those four days.