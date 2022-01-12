The final Region alignments are set for Georgia High Schools regarding competition and the three Gordon County schools now know what they're up against for the next two years.
Calhoun will remain a 5A high school and stay in Region 7, like they have been in the last two years and while the first classification released had them in an new-and-expanded eight-team grouping, the league will continue to have six schools.
Gordon Central is still in the 2A ranks and also still in Region 7 and there will still be seven teams, but it will be stronger with four new schools coming in and each should make an impact.
Sonoraville is the only school to move up and the Phoenix will, who are currently in AAA Region 6, will be moving up the 4A category and compete in Region 7, which has six teams.
For Calhoun, things will pretty much stay the same over the next two year-cycle as they have been in the current one. The only real change coming to 5A Region 7 is Blessed Trinity vacating because the Titans are moving up to the 6A division with Dalton filling their spot.
So next year, it will be Calhoun, Cartersville, Cass, Woodland, Hiram and Dalton in Region 7.
Things looked quite different when the alignments were originally released back in November. Blessed Trinity was still out, but Villa Rica was the newcomer and Cartersville was a latecomer.
The Purple Hurricanes were in the original projections named a 6A school, but when a pair of 5A schools in the state requested to move up, the change was granted and Cartersville came back to the 5A level and back into Region 7.
Villa Rica was eventually moved out in the Alignment appleals process and placed in Region 5, which is the biggest in the state with nine teams.