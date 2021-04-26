Students and faculty from local middle schools will face down mental and physical challenges on Tuesday, May 25, as part of the Red Bud Middle School Athletic Booster Club's 7th annual Mud at the Bud fundraiser.
The mud run, which has historically included water hoses and cheering fans as part of the fun, is open to local 5th-8th grade students and school faculty. Prizes will be awarded to the top individuals representing each grade level with the best finishing times, and an award will also be given to the school with the most participants.
All funds raised as part of the race will go toward the athletic department and the improvement of athletic facilities for students. Tickets are $10 per runner and include one free slice of pizza and bottled water. Themed t-shirts will also be on sale on a first come, first serve basis for $10 ($12 for 2X and 3X sizes).
Participants must register in advance. The registration form is available online through the Red Bud Middle School Athletic Booster Club Facebook page. A 'Mud @ The Bud' event page also provides a link to the registration form.
The Red Bud Middle School Athletic Booster Club is a group of parents, staff, and other interested parties whose mission is to enrich the Red Bud and Sonoraville athletic community and the community at large by providing financial support for middle school athletics. To learn more about the club, visit rbmsabc.wixsite.com/rbmsboosterclub.