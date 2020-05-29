Ella Offutt said she was inspired by social media to do something very special. A student at Red Bud Middle School, Ella saw where someone had made handwritten cards for Mother’s Day and gave them to the seniors at a nursing home.
Ella decided that she wanted to do a good deed for seniors as well. She spent an entire day making handwritten cards with drawings, Bible verses and special messages written inside for all 63 of the residents at the Morning Pointe of Calhoun assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community. With her grandmother’s help, she was able to deliver the cards to the assisted living and memory care community and Morning Pointe associates made sure that every resident got one.
“The residents enjoyed receiving and reading the handwritten cards. They were touched by the messages inside. It made their day!” said Keisha Cox, the life enrichment director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun.