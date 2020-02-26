I don’t know if I’ve told you this, but Ashley and I have been self-producing a reality show called “What’s the Deal.” It’s a different concept than most of the real estate investor shows you see on TV. We’re trying to bridge the gap between what you might see on TV and what a mom-and-pop investor experience is like in real life.
The other thing that makes “What’s the Deal” different is that each episode is geared toward a different creative deal structure. They span from mobile home investing and subject-to deals to owner financing, buying and rehabbing rentals and rehabbing flips.
We’ll show you how we found the deal, how we structured it and why, and how we funded it. We explain what our exit strategy is and then we break down the real numbers on each deal for you to see.
We really want this show to be entertaining, but we also want it to be an educational tool. As such, we’ve coined the term “showminar.” It’s a reality show mixed with a seminar.
Filming “What’s the Deal” has been a lot of fun. But I’m not going to lie, it has cost more and been more time intensive than I anticipated. We began filming in 2018, and we did our final shoots in early 2019. The reason it took so long was because we filmed five houses that were bought and rehabbed at different times throughout 2018. And then we had to go through the editing process, which takes a while.
The fourth episode, which we just finished editing, is called “The Gut Job.” In it, we gut a house and basically do a new build on it. It has snakes, petrified rats (not mice), massive holes in the floor with all kinds of creepy-fun stuff and good learning lessons.
One of things that was interesting to me in this episode was to see how my body composition had changed over time. At the beginning of the show, I look healthy. But when we do the unveiling and the deal recap, you can really see how my health went downhill. At the end, I’m very heavy, it looks like I am hurting, and there are dark circles around my eyes.
As I told you last October in a column called “Invest in Yourself,” I decided to hire a company to be my health coach. The company is called Calhoun Spine and Wellness Care, and their wellness program is called 8 Weeks to Wellness. And I wanted to give you an update about how things are going.
At the beginning of the program, they give a pretty intensive test. It includes checking your posture and core strength as well as your mobility and flexibility. They also check your vitals and then send you to get blood work done. They then use all that information to give you a wellness score.
I will go head and tell you this: I got a big fat F (pun intended). My resting heart rate was 94 beats per minute and my blood pressure was just this side of being high. I weighed 239 pounds with a belly that was 48 inches in diameter. But after only eight weeks, my blood work came back great. My resting heart rate went down to 74 beats per minute, and my blood pressure was down to a normal range. I lost 15.6 pounds and my belly went down from 48 inches around (which is how wide a piece of plywood is) to 40.5 inches.
The changes were huge.
This week I have been going for 17 weeks, working out at least five days a week and loving it. I’ve been running over three miles at a time on cardio days and this Sunday, I ran 6.25 miles straight on the treadmill in 61 minutes. I plan to run my first 5K race in April.
Oh ... and I am down over 25 pounds now.
This has been a true lifestyle change for me and I’m very grateful to staff at Calhoun Spine and Wellness Care for getting me on track. I am enjoying what I’m doing and how I’m living. It has made my head, heart and body better, which allows me to be better for my family and for my business.