Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.