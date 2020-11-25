Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.