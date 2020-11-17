Red Bud Middle School eighth-grader Colee Moore recently competed in the FFA Creed Speaking Contest at the area level and placed first, which earns her a spot in the region contest.
For this contest, Colee had to recite all five paragraphs of the FFA Creed in front of a panel of judges and answer questions about the FFA Creed and the agriculture industry. She competed against students in sixth-ninth grades.
“This is one of the most competitive contests since there are only so many ways someone can recite the Creed and usually every chapter has a Creed speaker competing! I am very proud of her for stepping out of her comfort zone and trusting me,” said Rachel Carter, media specialist at the school.
The region Creed Speaking contest will take place on Dec. 7. If Colee wins the region contest, she will move on to the state contest and then possibly the national contest next October.