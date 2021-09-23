It appears all the rain that fell this week is the only thing slowing down the Sonoraville High School softball team's march towards a Region championship.
The Phoenix went into this week leading the AAA Region 6 standings and had a chance to move closer to another Region title but league games against first Rockmart Monday and then Murray County Tuesday were washed out, putting all that momentum on hold.
Those rainouts also meant, with makeups to be held, that the Lady Phoenix are about to embark on a busy final week with four Region 6 games in five days, starting Saturday morning at Murray County.
As the region approaches its final days, the contenders and pretenders have started to separate themselves even though the Phoenix have had a share of first place since its first league game back on August 12th.
Sonoraville, led by head coach Chad Hayes, entered Thursday's contest against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe with a 9-1 Region mark and a one-game lead in the loss column over Lafayette, which was in second place at 7-2. The Phoenix have swept the Ramblers in their two games this year and should they tie for first place, Sonoraville would hold the tiebreaker in head-to-head competition.
Rockmart was alone in third place going into Friday night's night's makeup game against Sonoraville. (Details of that game were not available at press time). With a win, the Yellow Jackets, who were 7-3 in the Region, could throw a wrench into the top of the standings, but a Phoenix win would move them one step closer to that Regional Title.
Ringgold, which is the only League team that has taken down Sonoraville, was behind Rockmart for that fourth playoff berth but by just half-a-game as they were 7-4 but still very much in a position to get to third or even second place.
After that, Murray County and Coahulla Creek were both at .500 in the league but on the outside looking in unless they can put together a win streak over the next few days.
Murray County was 5-5 while the Creek, which pushed the Phoenix to extra innings the first time the two teams met, was 6-6.
That meant Murray County was just one game out of fourth place in the loss column, but needed to get hot down the stretch to fulfill their playoff hopes. And Coahulla Creek was in the same boat as another loss would just about finish them as far as the postseason is concerned.
The other three teams in the region -- Adairsville, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, and North Murray -- are hoping to play the role of spoiler at the end here, having been eliminated.
Adairsville was 4-8 to start the weekend while LFO was 3-8 and North Murray stood 2-11.
The Phoenix are scheduled to end their season against Murray County and Coahulla Creek this Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Before the rains came, the Phoenix went 1-1 last Saturday at The Score Tournament at Warner Park in Chattanooga, losing to Tatnall Square out of Macon, 7-0 before defeating Heard County, 3-0, in the second game of the day.
In that game, Sonoraville senior pitcher Taylor Long reached another career milestone, surpassing 800 strikeouts for her high school career in the first inning.
The school's all-time strikeout queen got that 800th K in the first inning and at Frost Stadium on the campus of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Long has verbally committed to play college softball at UTC so there's little doubt her future coaches were watching her and she was playing on her soon-to-be home field.
Long finished the game with 12 strikeouts, giving her 221 for the year and 811 for her scholastic career. She also gave up just one hit in the game.
The Phoenix scored all three of their runs in the second inning and Senior Scarlett Hunter led the offense with a 2-for-2 day at the plate while Olyvia Hopper was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Daelynn Cochran chipped in with an RBI single and scored a run.
In the game against Tatnall Square, freshman Lily Holton pitched the first two innings before classmate Harley Brown threw the last three.
The Phoenix, currently the number 3 ranked AAA team in the state of Georgia, went into Thursday's games standing 15-4 overall