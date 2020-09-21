The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education recently selected Ra-Lin Construction to build the new Calhoun Early Learning Academy that will be located at 380 Barrett Road, the former pre-K and Eastside School site.
Board Chair Eddie Reeves, Vice Chair Rhoda Washington, Secretary David Scoggins and members Andy Baxter and Becky Gilbert-George were all united in their desire to select a construction team with a proven track record for exemplary performance for the project, said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director for the school system.
“We think Ben Garrett and his team at Ra-Lin will do an exceptional job,” said Reeves. "They constructed the primary/elementary complex in 2003 and the middle/high school campus in 2013. Architects Robertson, Loia and Roof have designed an age-appropriate learning center which will support our youngest Yellow Jackets. The school will be a much safer facility and will meet the needs of our pre-K and kindergarten students."
Superintendent Michele Taylor also announced a ground breaking ceremony for the new facility.
“On behalf of the board of education, faculty and staff of Calhoun City Schools, we’d like to invite our Calhoun community to attend the official groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at the construction site," she said.
Coker noted that the school system encourages the use of face coverings and social distancing to keep the community safe during this time.