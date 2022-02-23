Getting out to a 19-2 lead to start the game, the Calhoun High School girls basketball team cruised past Decatur, 63-44 Tuesday night to move into the second round of the 5A GHSA playoffs.
The Lady Jackets faced Woodward Academy Friday night on the road in the second round (details were not available at press time) after the Lady War Eagles eliminate Coffee, 66-35, Wednesday night. Woodward is not only the top 5A girls team in Georgia, but they are nationally ranked, holding down the number 19 spot in the nation, according to MaxPreps.
"We know they're good, but it's that time of the year where only good teams are playing so we feel very fortunate to be in this situation," Calhoun head girls basketball coach Jaime Echols said prior to the matchup. "It's not a two-out-of-series or three-out-of-five, it's one game and anything can happen in a one-game scenario. So we're going to show up and play and I know my girls will give a great effort, so we'll let the chips fall where they may."
In the win over Decatur, the Lady Jackets had a laser-like focus from the get-go, hitting shots from everywhere to jump right on their hosts.
Echols said it was more than that, though, that got his girls through.
"I really think we played our best game of the year," he said. "I mean offensively and defensively, we were just sharp with what we were doing. We had good looks at the basket and were making shots and sharing the basketball and then at the defensive end, we were getting out on shooters and creating turnovers and not allowing them second shots, so I really thought overall, it was our best game of the year. And with this being the playoffs, we picked the perfect time to play our best."
He said they were pretty happy to play a new opponent after seeing no one but the same five Region 7 teams for the past few weeks.
"I do think we were pretty excited to play somebody different for the first time in a while," Echols said. "The last three weeks, with the end of the season and then the Region tournament last week, have been a real grind. I do think we were flat last Friday in that (third-place) game against Blessed Trinity, that's was why I was so thrilled to see the girls win that game. We had to make a couple of comebacks to get the job done, but the girls were resilient and just kept playing.
"But I do think we were all excited to see someone else. And Decatur's a good team. We just came out and played really well right from the start and were able to hold on to that lead the whole way."
The Calhoun backcourt was outstanding against Decatur with junior guard Lauren Watson scoring a season-high 22 points, hitting five three-point shots alone. And her backcourt mate, fellow junior Britiya Curtis, added 17 more as those two sparked the offense.
"This is that time of the year were if you're getting really good backcourt play, you're going to have a chance to keep playing and Lauren and Tabby played very well the other night. As did all the girls. But when both of those girls are making shots, I believe we are a very dangerous team."
He said they feel good to still be playing as the calendar approaches March.
"To me, getting to play in the second round or hopefully beyond that, is a great experience for the girls," Echols said. "And it's not just that. It's getting to play a couple of more games. It's getting to have a few more practices. I know we have players who have now been through a full varsity season, but we still have a lot of young players,ls on this team, so to get to play in these playoff games and these types of environment against the level of competition you're playing, it's only going to help our players continue to grow."
Woodward Academy, which was the Region 3 champion and went 14-0 in their league this year, came into Friday's game against Calhoun with a 25-2 record.