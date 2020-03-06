Qualifying for 12 local positions came to a close Friday at noon, and the results are that Gordon County voters will see four contested races on the May 19 general primary ballot.
Three Republicans -- Christie Owens Fox, Samuel Terrill Jewell and Bryson Reeves -- qualified to run for the Gordon County Board of Education Posts 6 seat. That position is currently held by Chris Johnson, but he said Thursday that did not intend to seek reelection.
Meanwhile, Republican Rod Breham has signed up to take on incumbent Bobby E. Hall for the Gordon County Board of Education Post 4 seat.
Jason Hendrix, who holds the Post 2 seat on the BOE, qualified for reelection Friday and will face no opposition. He had said Thursday that he was still praying and consulting with members of his family before deciding if he wants to seek reelection.
Republicans Robert "Rob" Ballard and Ronald Bruce Potts Jr. both qualified to challenge Republican incumbent Norris Sexton for the Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 3 position.
Lastly, Republican Ken Pagett qualified on Friday to challenge Republican incumbent James Carver for coroner.
No Democrats qualified for any of the local races, which means the above races will be settled during the primary vote in May.
The following incumbents qualified for election without opposition:
♦ Tax commissioner — Republican Scott Clements
♦ Sheriff — Republican Mitch Ralston
♦ Clerk of Superior Court — Republican Grant Walraven
♦ Judge of Probate Court — Nonpartisan John R. “Richie” Parker
♦ Judge of Magistrate Court — Republican James Pat Rasbury
♦ County Commission District 1 — Republican M.L. “Bud” Owens
♦ County Commission District 5 — Republican Kevin L. Cunningham
The general and nonpartisan primary for non-presidential elections will be May 19, with early voting running from April 12-May 15. The deadline to register to vote in that election is April 20. Saturday voting will occur May 9, and voting by mail will be open April 1-15.
Other non-presidential races that Gordon County residents can vote on this year include both United States Senate seats (the seat held by David Perdue will see a traditional election, while the seat held by Kelly Loeffler will see a “jungle primary,” with all candidates of all parities on the Nov. 3 ballot); the District 14 seat for the U.S. House of Representatives (Tom Graves, currently in the position, won't seek reelection); State Senate District 52 (currently held by Chuck Hufstetler); State House District 5 (currently held by Matt Barton); State House District 11 (currently held by Rick Jasperse); and state district attorney (currently held by Rosemary Green).