While a lot of eyes have been on the presidential primary so far this election season, Gordon County has several elected positions that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, and qualifying for those races began Monday.
Of the 12 local positions up for election this year, nine incumbents had already filed to run for reelection by Tuesday afternoon, and one race already has seen a challenger enter the field.
Republican Rod Breham has signed up to take on incumbent Bobby E. Hall for the Gordon County Board of Education Post 4 seat.
Other positions that had seen qualifiers by Tuesday afternoon included:
♦ Coroner — Republican incumbent James Carver
♦ Tax commissioner — Republican incumbent Scott Clements
♦ Sheriff — Republican incumbent Mitch Ralston
♦ Clerk of Superior Court — Republican incumbent Grant Walraven
♦ Judge of Probate Court — Nonpartisan incumbent John R. “Richie” Parker
♦ County Commission District 1 — Republican incumbent M.L. “Bud” Owens
♦ County Commission District 2 — Republican incumbent Norris Sexton
♦ County Commission District 3 — Republican incumbent Kevin L. Cunningham
The three local races which no one had qualified for as of Tuesday afternoon include judge of Magistrate Court, currently held by Pat Rasbury; and county school board posts 2 and 6, currently held by Jason Hendrix and Chris Johnson, respectively.
The general and nonpartisan primary for non-presidential elections will be May 19, with early voting running from April 12-May 15. The deadline to register to vote in that election is April 20. Saturday voting will occur May 9, and voting by mail will be open April 1-15.
Qualifying for local races continues through Friday at noon.
Other non-presidential races that Gordon County residents can vote on this year include both United States Senate seats (the seat held by David Perdue will see a traditional election, while the seat held by Kelly Loeffler will see a “jungle primary,” with all candidates of all parities on the Nov. 3 ballot); State Senate District 52 (currently held by Chuck Hufstetler); State House District 5 (currently held by Matt Barton); State House District 11 (currently held by Rick Jasperse); and state district attorney (currently held by Rosemary Green).