Qualifying for 12 local positions continues until noon Friday, and as the deadline draws near one current member of the Gordon County Schools Board of Education has decided he won't seek re-election, while another said Thursday afternoon that he hasn't made up his mind yet.
Chris Johnson, who has held the Post 6 seat on the county BOE for three terms, said by phone Thursday that he has been working out of town more frequently as of late and thinks someone with more availability might be a better fit for the position. He said he had spoken to at least one person who expressed interest in the role, but that he didn't know if that person intended to run for election.
Meanwhile, Republican Samuel Terrill Jewell qualified to run for that position on Thursday.
Jason Hendrix, who currently holds the Post 2 seat on the BOE, said Thursday that he was still praying and consulting with members of his family before deciding if he wants to seek reelection. No one had qualified for that position by the end of the day Thursday.
The remaining 10 local elections have all seen the incumbents sign up to run again, and two of those seats will be challenged.
Republican Rod Breham has signed up to take on incumbent Bobby E. Hall for the Gordon County Board of Education Post 4 seat.
Also, Republicans Robert "Rob" Ballard and Ronald Bruce Potts Jr. both qualified to challenge Republican incumbent Norris Sexton for the Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 3 position.
Other local positions that had seen qualifiers by Thursday included:
♦ Coroner — Republican incumbent James Carver
♦ Tax commissioner — Republican incumbent Scott Clements
♦ Sheriff — Republican incumbent Mitch Ralston
♦ Clerk of Superior Court — Republican incumbent Grant Walraven
♦ Judge of Probate Court — Nonpartisan incumbent John R. “Richie” Parker
♦ Judge of Magistrate Court — Republican incumbent James Pat Rasbury
♦ County Commission District 1 — Republican incumbent M.L. “Bud” Owens
♦ County Commission District 5 — Republican incumbent Kevin L. Cunningham
The general and nonpartisan primary for non-presidential elections will be May 19, with early voting running from April 12-May 15. The deadline to register to vote in that election is April 20. Saturday voting will occur May 9, and voting by mail will be open April 1-15.
Qualifying for local races continues through Friday at noon.
Other non-presidential races that Gordon County residents can vote on this year include both United States Senate seats (the seat held by David Perdue will see a traditional election, while the seat held by Kelly Loeffler will see a “jungle primary,” with all candidates of all parities on the Nov. 3 ballot); the District 14 seat for the U.S. House of Representatives (Tom Graves, currently in the position, won't seek reelection); State Senate District 52 (currently held by Chuck Hufstetler); State House District 5 (currently held by Matt Barton); State House District 11 (currently held by Rick Jasperse); and state district attorney (currently held by Rosemary Green).