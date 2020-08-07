Bronze sculptures and photography by husband and wife artists Carl McCleskey and Betsy Scott will be on display at the Harris Arts Center through Oct. 16. Free and open to the public, the arts center is open Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The couple first met in 1979 when Scott stopped into McCleskey’s blacksmith shop to learn about the trade and continued to work together afterward. They later moved from Marietta to the “deep woods along the Alabama/Georgia border near Cloudland” in 1984, citing a desire to spend more time in nature. They have continued to collaborate on projects ever since, though both also work independently on their own pieces from time-to-time.
Over the years both McCleskey and Scott have honed their craft, and they now agree that McCleskey has a better sense of structural balance while Scott is better at the finer details.
In the beginning, their creations were simply a hobby. Neither of them realized there was a chance to make a living selling their art until they participated in a show at Wofford College and sold a piece of art. Shortly thereafter, McCleskey was invited to the Southeast Wildlife Art Show and later began showing his work at other venues. Soon, he began getting regular commissions for work.
Scott took up photography at around the same time. This began when there was a need for the couple to take photos of their artwork for advertising and took off from there. She has since developed her skills and displays her photographs alongside her husband’s bronze works. Now, their artwork can be seen in the United States, Australia and England.
The Arts Center is located at 212 S. Wall St. For more information, call 706-629-2599.