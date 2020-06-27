Stonewall “Stoney” Ponders of Ponders Funeral Homes and Crematory recently completed 41 contact hours of specialized embalming and reconstructive training as part of Fountain National Academy’s “Advanced Post Mortem Reconstructive Surgery” seminar.
Held at the Fountain National Academy Training Facility in Springfield, Missouri, the seminar focused on highly specialized embalming techniques and included special surgical techniques. These techniques advanced the skill level of the professional embalmers attending regarding general embalming techniques and post-mortem reconstructive surgery techniques.
A professional embalmer is often called upon to prepare a deceased that has severe traumatic disfiguring injuries. In these situations, reconstructive techniques are necessary to achieve an acceptable appearance of the deceased to enable viewing by family and friends. Dedicated professional embalmers know that performance of reconstructive surgery on a deceased, to achieve open casket viewing of the deceased, provides an important and powerful psychological benefit for the grieving and mourning process of the family and friends. It is important regardless of the method chosen for the final disposition of the body.
Instructor Vernie R. Fountain is internationally recognized for his expertise in this field. He said that Ponders' participation in the seminar is an expression of untiring devotion and dedication to the highest standards of embalming and post-mortem reconstructive surgery care.