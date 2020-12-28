Investigators with both the Calhoun and Dalton police departments are looking into a shooting that occurred in Dalton during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 24. The victim, 22-year-old Jordan McDougle of Cassville, died at AdventHealth Gordon as the result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Officers with the Calhoun Police Department responded to AdventHealth at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve after being notified that a gunshot victim had been dropped off there for care. According to Police Chief Tony Pyle, the victim was brought to the hospital by two black males wearing all black, who arrived at the Emergency Room door in their car, honked twice and proceeded to drag him inside for treatment.
When asked by a nurse who the victim was, police reports state that the men said he was named "John Doe." Both men left the scene before police arrived in a dark, four-door sedan of unknown make and model, possibly a Ford, according to reports.
Pyle said the men had not been identified as of Monday, Dec. 28, and asked that anyone with information related to the incident, the suspects or the vehicle involved reach out to either Detective Kevin Sutton, the lead Calhoun detective on the case, or the Dalton Police Department.
Detectives are also searching for the vehicle the victim was last seen in, a 2019 gray Kia Rio with Georgia license plate number CNU 6001.
To contact Sutton, call 706-263-4422. To reach the Dalton Police Department directly, call 706-278-9085.
Any information received by Calhoun Police is strictly confidential.