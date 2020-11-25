Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.