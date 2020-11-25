Calhoun Police Officers responded to three locations on Sunday after receiving reports of broken windows and stolen fire extinguishers that were used to spray vehicles.
According to CPD reports, police were called out to Cherokee Mill Loft Apartments, Childress Marble and Sample Factory, all on McConnell Road, Sunday morning after multiple broken windows were discovered at those locations.
At Sample Factory, eight windows were broken and a spent fire extinguisher was found next to one of the windows; at Childress Marble, the front glass of the store was damaged; and at Cherokee Mill multiple windows were damaged and at least six fire extinguishers were taken, two of which were found spent on the property.
The manger of the apartment property said there are cameras in place but that the footage had not been reviewed yet.
Later Sunday, police were called to an apartment building on Neal Street where at least two vehicles were covered in the substance from a spent fire extinguisher that was found at the scene. Neither vehicle appeared to be damaged.