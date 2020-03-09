Police say the driver in fatal, single-vehicle crash in September was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.
Robert Mickey Simpson, 57, of 109 Cherry St., Calhoun, was pronounced dead at the scene on Erwin Street where his 2019 Toyota Tacoma crashed into a tree on the side of the road just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said there was physical evidence that led investigators at the time to believe intoxication was a factor, but toxicology reports revealed recently that Simpson did not have any drugs in his system and only "a minuet trace of alcohol."
Pyle did not elaborate about the physical evidence that resulted in the investigation, but the deceased's father, Stanley Simpson, told the Calhoun Times recently that he learned there were small containers of THC oil in the truck. Stanley Simpson said his son had obtained the oil on behalf of a family friend whose child is undergoing cancer treatments.
Stanley Simpson said he was told his son likely had a heart attack or some other health emergency just before the crash.