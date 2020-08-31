Police are still seeking help in the investigation into the fatal shooting of a Shannon woman on Aug. 24.
Laura Regina Ross was at her home at 126 Baker St. on that Monday around 10:30 p.m. when she called 911. She was distressed but dispatchers could not tell what the exact issue was so they sent a patrol car to check on her.
When the police arrived they found Ross with a gunshot wound in her home. She was taken to a local hospital and died on Aug. 25 at 4 a.m.
"We are eliminating potential suspects and working every day talking to friends and family who best knew the victim," Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
Fincher said they've received some information but could still use assistance in finding who shot Ross.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call FCPD detective Jordan Clayton at 706-252-4219.