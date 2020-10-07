One out of every eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime. Because of this, the breast care experts at AdventHealth Gordon have partnered with the Calhoun Times to turn the newspaper pink in support of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It’s important for women over the age of 40 to get a baseline mammogram,” said Craig Box, MD. Dr. Box is the region’s only fellowship-trained breast surgeon and serves as medical director of the Edna Owens Breast Center on the campus of AdventHealth Gordon.
A baseline mammogram allows the breast care experts at AdventHealth to monitor each woman’s breast health and check for any potential changes when they return for their mammogram each year.
In 2019, the Edna Owens Breast Center opened as an exciting addition to AdventHealth’s comprehensive Cancer Care program. “The Edna Owens Breast Center is a critical element of our global cancer program,” said Dr. Box.
The spacious and well-appointed facility provides 3D SmartCurve mammograms, genetic cancer screening and testing, genetic counseling, bone density screenings, breast ultrasound, breast biopsies, breast MRI and more in a spa-like environment.
Also on campus, the AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center provides radiation therapy with a state-of-the-art linear accelerator, as well as personalized treatment plans for each patient.
The newest addition to AdventHealth’s Cancer Care program is the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center, which is slated to open in December of this year. The cancer center will provide patients with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, biotherapy, iron infusions and fluid replacement treatments.
What really makes the breast cancer program at AdventHealth unique is the depth and training of the expert team that provides care.
The medical team consists of breast surgeons who serve the region, general surgeons, radiation oncologists and medical oncologists, pathologists, interventional radiologists and a team of breast certified radiologists. In addition, cancer physicians from other disciplines are consulted as custom treatment plans are developed for each patient.
Numerous support staff make up the comprehensive Cancer Care team. Some of the biggest assets are the nurse navigators, who walk with patients and their families through every step of their cancer care journey. Additionally, the program provides zero impact exercise classes, nutrition consulting with a dietitian, support groups, educational classes, counseling, financial planning and other support services.
“Each patient’s and family’s needs are different, and most require multi-disciplinary care,” said Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services. A breast cancer survivor herself, Jacobs said, “We approach cancer care in a very individualized fashion by customizing each patient’s cancer care and doing everything we can to help them feel whole throughout their journey.”
For more information about breast health or breast cancer awareness or to schedule a mammogram, visit AdventHealthGordon.com/mammo.