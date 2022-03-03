Once again in 2022, the Sonoraville High School wrestling program was one of the best in Georgia.
And not just at the 3A level, but the Phoenix were one of top teams at any level, evidenced by their outstanding recently-completed season and their third place finish in the traditional matches at the GHSA finals in Macon.
"We progressed and improved from start to end," Sonoraville head wrestling coach Randy Steward said. "Our goal every year is to be in position to compete for dual and individual state titles and (again), we were in the conversation for both."
Indeed, they were, led by an excellent core group of seniors that finished their high school days with annual trips to state, several individual state champs, and nearly 500 wins combined.
State champ Cole Weaver in the 170-pound; Gavin Harper in the 182; state champ Jebb Knight in the 195; Draven Peppers in the 220; and state champion Jaxx Knight and McCoy Deal in the heavyweight group were great leaders and great people, the coach said.
"These seniors were a very successful group of kids," Steward said. "They were one of the BEST groups I have had the pleasure to work with in my 36 years of coaching. Five of them made it to the state finals and McCoy Deal was an incredible backup heavyweight who would have started (at that weight) at most schools. I appreciate everyone of them and will always look back with a huge smile on my face when I think of them."
And individually, he had lots of good things to say about them.
Senior Jebb Knight was the two-time 195-pound state champion and finished a decorated career that saw him make four consecutive trips to state, win 112 matches and lose just 13 total in four years wearing the red-and-white.
"A four-time state placer is very rare and puts (Jebb) on an elite list in our program," Steward said. "(He's) a two-time state champion. A very dominating/explsive wrestler who had the ability to slam people to their backs and pin them at any given moment. He made his mark as one of the toughest kids in the state of Georgia, regardless of his classification."
Weaver was a non-starter as a freshman in the program, but then made it to state twice and capped off his career by winning the 170-pound division state title this year.
"Colt is a kid who has worked his butt off and truly earned his state championship," Steward said. "I couldn't be happier or him as he put the time in to be number one and he proved that on the mats in Macon. Colt is a kid that all younger kids should look at to see that putting the time and committing to a goal does indeed work."
And Jaxx Knight, who is also a two-time state champ like his brother, also was recognized.
"Jaxx has stamped his name as one of the best big men in all of Georgia High School wrestling. And he's not just an excellent wrestler, he was all-state in football as well."
Besides those three state champs, the Phoenix had six wrestlers overall reach the state finals and nine total place in the top four in Macon.
Steward said that put them in contention, but it wasn't quite enough to walk home with the gold.
"The kids worked their butt off preparing and as a group, wrestled as hard as you could ask on Thursday's opening rounds," he said. "But qualifying only 10 kids hurt us, as we didn't have the opportunity to score points in four weight classes (because we didn't have any qualifiers in those classes)."
The Phoenix have finished in the top three in the state six times in the past six years and have won three state title during this current run. Steward said while the school may be small, his wrestlers' hearts and determination is not.
"We have developed a culture that gives kids the mindset tghat they are working to be the best they can be," he said. "Our past success has developed confidence that we can compete with any program in the state of Georgia. The goal as a coaching staff is continue to drive this culture and those expectations."
They are moving up to the 4A ranks next year, which means the teams they will be dealing with will be new, but Steward says nothing changes regarding the expectations of the program.
"We are excited about the challenge of moving up to 4A," he said. "It's a new challenge, which is something we will use to motivate the kids. (But other than that), it will be business as usual and the vision and our goals will remain the same."
He said the current eight-graders and other new members that join the team next year have to realize the coaches have lofty goals for them as they began to work on next year and being in 4A Region 7.
"We are (currently) taking a few well-earned weeks off, but then we start open mates two times a week until school is our," Steward said. "Then we have a very intensive schedule during the month of June. There will be lots of mat time for all. And we'll also be working on individual goals and needs."
The team will begin its next season of wrestling in late November and Steward said they use the off-season wisely to help them continue feed the Big Red machine that is the Sonoraville wrestling program.