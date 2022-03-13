With 10 first places altogether, the Sonoraville High School boys track and field team was first last Thursday at the Gordon Central quadrangular meet at Ratner Stadium.
The Phoenix notched 115 points to place over 30 points ahead of second place Cass, which had 84 on the day.
Senior distance runner Andrew Carey, who ran in the 3A state cross country meet, was the only Sonoraville athlete to win two events -- taking both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races.
Carey won the 800-meters (2:09.85) in an event that saw the Phoenix take two of the top four places with Sonoraville's Alex Trejo placing fourth (2:19.12) as the top runners were separated by just 10 seconds.
And Carey was the 1,600-meter champion (4:52.92), placing just ahead a pair of Cass runners. The mile was also one of the meet's larger events, with nearly 20 runners in the group.
Sonoraville's other two wins in the running events came in the 400-meter run in another race that saw the Phoenix with two of the top four finishers and in the 300-meter hurdles, where the Big Red swept the top three places.
In that hurdles race, Keegan Thompson was first overall (43.91) with the only time under 44 seconds. Chase Bonds was second for the Phoenix (44.28) and just ahead of junior Nicholas Beddington, who was third (44.44). Those times were all personal records for all three of those hurdlers.
Tanner Hicks was the 400-meter winner (52.97) as the boys went 1-4-6 in the event with Nathan Johnson fourth (58.70), just in front of a Gordon Central runner who had a 59.87 and Albert Johnson sixth (59.87) with the final time under a minute. In between Hicks and Johnson were two Cass runners.
Beddington was a winner for Sonoraville in the long jump with the Phoenix scoring a lot of points in the six field events by winning four overall. Beddington went a distance of 37 feet, five inches for his medal.
The Firebirds also won the discus, the high jump and the pole vault, placing first and second in both the discus and the high jump.
T.J. Oliver won the discus (120-09) to finish ahead of teammate Caden Guy, who was a close second (119-07). They both placed in front of teammate Julian Aguilar, who was fourth (104-06), giving the winners three of the first four places.
Jordan Carter was the high jump champ (5-04) and junior Ridge Redd made his spring debut in the event with a height of five feet even.
Jesse Vess won the pole vault and for the second meet in a row, rather easily going 12-6 to finish first by three-and-a-half feet. Overall, the Phoenix did exceptional in the pole with three of the top six places.
After Vess, Alex Trejo was fourth with a vault of nine feet even and Braden Henry was sixth at eight feet exactly.
The Phoenix capped off their first place outings by also taking two of the four relay races, securing wins in the 4-x-100 and the 4-x-400.
They won the sprint relay in impressive fashion, taking two of the top three spots. Their A team was first with a 45.25 while their B team had the final time under 50 seconds with a 49.54.
And the Phoenix had two of the top four teams in the 4-x-400 relay, placing first (3:42.98) in a close race that had Cass second with a 3:43.22. The other Phoenix foursome had a 4:06.95 to finish six seconds ahead of the fifth-place team.
Sonoraville finished the meet with three individual second places and two of those came from junior Brant Bryant in the sprint events.
Bryant was second in the 100-meter run (11.5) in a tight finish that had him just a nose ahead of Gordon Central speedster Camden Miles (11.53). The winner from Cass ran an 11.31 and Jordan Carter gave Sonoraville two of the top with a pretty solid 11.91 in the final time under 12 seconds.
Bryant was also second in the 200-meter dash (24.10) in another close race by all those involved. The winner had the only finishing time below 24 seconds.
Sonoraville's other second place came in the 110-meter hurdles, a race the visitors didn't win, but really dominated with the next three places, going 2-3-4.
Beddington capped a busy day by leading the Sonoraville parade, coming in second (16.58) with the final showing below 17 seconds. Chase Bonds was second (18.56) and Kyler Bonds was third (19.42).
The Phoenix also had a pair of fourth place finishes and were fourth and fifth in the shot put.
Preston Gilbert led that 4-5 finish in the shot with a best heave of 34 feet, eight inches and he was just ahead of teammate Bram Carter, who had a right there hurl of 34 feet, seven inches.
Jesse Hendrix was fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a 14:12.89 with a Cass runner winning the race and two Armuchee athletes in second and third.