The Sonoraville High School had the best season in school history in 2021.
Led by dominant pitcher Taylor Long, who finished with 998 career strikeouts in high school and has taken to talents to University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. the Phoenix won the Region championship, finished with 28 victories, and were one win away from taking the school's first 3A state championship.
So a lot of people are anxious to see if the Lady Phoenix are going to again be among the state's best teams and now, we know who they will play as they brace for their first year in the Region 7-4A as opposed to the 6-3A they were former residents of.
The 2022 schedule is out and for those wondering if they were going to start playing 4A and 5A schools to prepare for being in the larger division, the answer quite simply is yes, they are.
But they did reserve the right to play a couple of their old rivals and they do have two of them on the soon-to-begin schedule with a pair of contests against Adairsville and one versus Rockmart.
In the 6-3A, they played a 16-game league schedule, facing everyone twice in a home-and-away matchup. Now in the 7-4A, there are only six teams, but they still have a pretty good amount of Region games because they are playing each of the other five teams three times each.
And that Region schedule will be different as they will play one team twice a week through the first five weeks and then play everyone one more time to give them 15 Region games.
The Phoenix, led by head coach Chad Hayes, start the summer/fall season against a familiar foe on Tuesday, Aug. 9 when they play at Adairsville at 5 p.m. in the first of their two regular season meetings.
(The Lady Tigers were not one of the top four teams in the league last year, failing to make the playoffs with a 4-12 record).
They also lost both games to the Phoenix last year in the Region, falling 12-4 and 5-0.
The Phoenix are at The Furnace the next day, Thursday, Aug. 11 for their 2022 home opener against neighboring Calhoun as the Yellow Jackets are another team they take on twice in August with the teams actually squaring off both times in less than a week. The first pitch for the two Gordon County combatants will take place at 5:30 p.m.
They are in their first non-district tournament two days later on Saturday, August 13 in Marietta when they take on a pair of much larger schools. The first game will be against 6A Kell with the time still to be determined and their second game will be against 5A Cass at 10 a.m. that morning.
Both of those teams were playoff participants in 2021 with Kell placing fourth in Region 6-6A and Cass finishing fourth in the 7-5A. Kell was 13-8 and lost to Buford in two games in the first round and Cass was 7-8 in its league and lost twice in Buford in the GHSA Round of 32.
The rematches with Calhoun and Adairsville are their next two games, beginning Monday, Aug. 15 when they come to Calhoun to play the Lady Jackets at 6:30 p.m.
The second game against Adairsville is set for the next day, Tuesday, Aug. 16, at The Furnace as they continue their challenging non-league schedule.
After a couple of days off, they are in a tournament on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 but other than one game, the schedule has not been finalized.
That one game though is against an old mate as they will play Rockmart at 5 p.m. on that Friday. Exactly who they will go against other than that is not known.
And those Saturday games are the final ones before they start their totally-different Region 7-4A game with two games against Northwest Whitfield to follow.
The first of those two games, which are the official first two 7-4A encounters, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23 against NW Whitfield and the second will be Thursday, Aug. 25 and both games against the Lady Bruins will be in Whitfield County.
NW Whitfield reached the 4A Elite Eight state tournament last year after winning 24 games and winning in the first two rounds of the state playoffs. The Bruins were third in their 4A Region in 2021.
The final Saturday of August will be the the team's third straight Saturday to play in a tournament and it will also be their last non-district tournament of the year. On that day, Saturday, Aug. 27. they are scheduled to play twice, but who and what time they will play has yet to be determined.
The Firebirds will have just one non-league opponent left on the schedule and that is two games against Dawson County and the first of that pair is set for Monday, Aug. 29.
The outing with DC is a very brief break from the 7-4A schedule, which are they back into the next two day with the first of two games against Heritage High out of Ringgold.
The teams meet twice in Ringgold in three days with the first game set for Tuesday, Aug. 30 and the second comes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to start their September schedule.
Both of those Region games will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The close of non-Region games on Tuesday, Sept. 6 is their second contest against Dawson County and that is set to commence at The Furnace at 5 p.m.
Two days later, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, they remain at home and resume 7-4A action against Central at 5:30 p.m. as Central is the one school in the league the Big Red play just once before they play them two times in a row.
The next week, they have two games against Cedartown with one in Gordon County and the other in Floyd County.
The first matchup is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Bulldog Stadium and their second game is two days later on Thursday, Sept. 15 when the Phoenix host Cedartown. Both games start at 5:30 p.m.
They complete their games against Central the following week, playing the Lions twice