PREP FOOTBALL|Sonoraville Phoenix well-represented in All-Region picks Mike Tenney MTenney@CalhounTimes.com Mike Tenney Sports Editor Author email Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago The Sonoraville High School football team came up just shy of making the GHSA 3A playoffs this past fall, but the Phoenix had quite a large number of players make the AAA All-Region 6 team.Junior wide receiver/defensive back/returner Brant Bryant was the only Sonoraville player named to the first team on both offense and defense as the Phoenix had six players named to the first team.Four of those Sonoraville selections were on offense and two were on defense with Bryant chosen for both.Besides Bryant, junior running back Zach Lyles, sophomore quarterback Jaxon Pate, and lineman Jaxx Knight were the other Sonoraville players named to the All-Region offense.On defense, junior linebacker Tristan Mullins was the lone first-team selection other than Bryant.Bryant was a threat on both sides of the ball for Sonoraville, being among the top pass catchers on offense and also among the league leaders in interceptions and tackles.Offensively, Bryant was the Region leader in receiving yardage and he was also among the league's best in touchdowns, all-purpose yardage, and offensive yards per game.