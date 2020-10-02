ROCKMART — Sonoraville’s first loss of the season became a full blowout and sent the Phoenix back to the drawing board after what had been a positive start.
Quarterback Brady Lackey was 9-of-23 passing for 108 yards and hit receiver Nick Beddington on a touchdown pass late in the second quarter as Sonoraville fell 68-7 to Rockmart on the road. The game was the Phoenix’s first Region 6-3A contest of the season after going 2-0 against non-region foes.
Sonoraville (2-1, 0-1 6-3A) found trouble establishing a run game with only 36 yards of rushing on the night. By the time the Phoenix got a positive passing game established midway through the second quarter Rockmart had already built a 34-0 lead after intercepting Lackey twice.
It was then when Lackey and company managed to get on the scoreboard with an eight-play, 53-yard drive that started on the Sonoraville 47-yard line after a decent kickoff return by Beddington.
After being pushed back to the 45 by Rockmart’s bruising defense, Lackey found Joseph MicDaniels on fourth-and-12 to get into Jacket territory with a new set of downs. An 8-yard pass to Ian King converted a third-and-8 to down to the 32 before Lackey found Beddington roaming in the middle and the junior raced to the end zone for the score. Daniel Orellana’s kick made it 34-7 with 1:16 left in the half.
But Rockmart would not go gentle into halftime, as Daniel Sims returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown, extending the Jackets’ lead to 41-7.
Sonoraville’s offense was called back onto the field but couldn’t find the right spark to capture the same success it had in its previous possession. A fourth-and-10 pass by Lackey went just through the hands of McDaniels, turning the ball over on downs with 28 seconds left.
Appearing to not want to waste an opportunity to enact a running clock in the second half, Rockmart quarterback Javin Whatley gambled on a long-range pass on the very next play from his own 48 and connected with Mehiji Floyd for a 52-yard touchdown catch. Jose Alegria made the extra point, and the Jackets had a 48-7 lead.
Rockmart (3-1, 2-0) finished with 481 yards of offense, with Whatley leading a balanced charge on the field with 168 yards passing and 96 yards rushing to go with two touchdowns. Sonoraville had just 144 yards offensively.
The Phoenix will host North Murray next Friday as they continue to search for their first region win this season.