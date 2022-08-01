The Sonoraville High School football team will hold its first and only scrimmage Friday night when the Phoenix travel to Model.
For the Phoenix, they are not only working towards getting ready for the now-here season, but they are also working towards being a 4A football program that can compete against and beat the bigger schools they are playing.
“We’re the smallest school in the 4A classification, which presents its own set of challenges, but we’re looking forward to being part of our new region,” Phoenix sixth-year head coach Denver Pate said last week.
And their upcoming schedule reflects that they are taking the move up seriously with 6A Dalton and 5A Calhoun now on the non-Region docket before they start their league 4A slate. But for now, they’re simply looking to play well on Friday night in taking that first big step towards what lies ahead.
Pate said what he wants to see from his team is pretty simple.
“I want to see us compete,” he said. “I want to see us compete from the opening whistle. I want to see us compete on every snap. We need to be as aggressive and as physical as we can be on both sides of the ball. And we want to see us execute. I want to see us execute the particular play we are running on offense and I want to see us execute what we’re doing on defense. I feel like if we can do those things and also get better and a little bit more comfortable with what we’re doing as the night goes on, then it will be a good scrimmage for us.
“I know Model has some very good athletes, so we expect a good test. And I think it will be good for us to get tested so we can know kind of where we’re at and what exactly we need to keep working on to get better.”
The Phoenix took a lot of momentum into the off-season in 2022 on the way they ended last year because in Week 12, they had everything working offensively and defensively to the tune of a 48-16 rout of Coahulla Creek. With those good feelings, they closed one of the program’s better season with six wins. They also were just one game away from reaching the 3A playoffs, finishing fifth in their league with the first four teams advancing to the postseason.
But they have a lot of returning quality players from that team that went 6-4 and are hoping with another year’s experience, despite the move to the bigger 4A classification, they will be able to collect another two or three victories, which would not only make them a playoff team, but an elite team with eight or nine wins from a 10-game schedule.
Junior quarterback Jaxon Pate, who led the Region 6-3A in four different passing categories as a sophomore and was in the top 10 as well in rushing, gives them a dual threat at quarterback because when opposing rushers get near him, he can take off and run. And if a defender happens to break out coverage to play the run, Pate can find the man left open.
Four-year senior wide receiver Brant Bryant, tight end Ridge Redd, and running back Zach Lyles give the team three dynamic playmakers to run with their quarterback. And if those four are doing their thing, the Phoenix are hard to stop.
So the X-factor in their offensive success would appear to be their ability to block and move people in the trenches and the coach made it clear that is one area they want to improve upon. And it is an area that they will be taking a very close look at during their scrimmage.
They will have new three starters up front and they are looking for physical, disciplined play with no penalties. And Pate says they are working hard with those guys to get their points of emphasis across.
Defensively, All-Region player Tristan Mullins returns at middle linebacker and everyone is hoping he will simply continue doing what he did last year, when he led the 6-3A in tackles, averaged over 11 a game and roamed sideline-to-sideline is pursuit of anyone with a football in their hands.
They will had a few guys that played offense also playing defense as and that may be the case again this year, although they would love to see a few more guys show what they can do this Friday at Model to increase the needed depth that comes with playing in the higher classifications.
Sonoraville began the last two years with regular season victories over Model, beating them 21-0 last year in Rome and 20-14 in overtime in 2020.
The Blue Devils had a rough 2021 season, going 3-7 and 2-4 in Region 7-2A, but they also entered the now-finished offseason feeling good about themselves after they beat Gordon Central, 62-0, on the last night of the regular season.
The kickoff Friday at Model High School is set for 7:30 p.m.