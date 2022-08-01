011922_TCT_SonoAthletes1.jpg

Sonoraville senior tight end Ridge Redd, seen here last year pulling in a pass, has been heavily recruited by colleges during the offseason and he and the rest of the Phoenix will play in their one and only scrimmage of the 2022 season this Friday night when they go to Model High School to take on the Blue Devils. Redd recently played in the GACA All-Star football game.

 Adam Dortch

The Sonoraville High School football team will hold its first and only scrimmage Friday night when the Phoenix travel to Model.

For the Phoenix, they are not only working towards getting ready for the now-here season, but they are also working towards being a 4A football program that can compete against and beat the bigger schools they are playing.

