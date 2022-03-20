In a matter of just a few days, the Sonoraville High School baseball team has turned Region 6-3A upside down.
It began last Tuesday when the Phoenix ended Ringgold's five-year undefeated reign of the Region when they clocked the Tigers, 10-1, to go to in the league and send the Tigers to 0-1 in the league for the first time since 2017.
It ended Saturday with the game of the year when the Phoenix outslugged LaFayette, 14-13, with a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh.
"It was a good week for us," Sonoraville head baseball coach Deron Walraven said. "To start off Region by beating Ringgoold, which hasn't lost a Region game in five or six years, was a great start. The kids played really well and we're very excited getting that win.
"Now we couldn't sustain because they came back on Thursday and beat us and it was one of those game, where we just didn't swing the bats, although their pitcher did a good job of keeping us off-balance.
"And then we come back beat LaFayette in just a crazy game. We were down big at one time and came back and then had to come back again, but it was a good win for us because it made us 2-1 in the Region and we feel good about that start."
Other than a couple of offensive hiccups here and there, the Phoenix have looked good the first month of the season, owning a solid 8-4 record overall.
"We're playing pretty good," Walraven said. "We've got a young team. We've only got four seniors on the roster, so we're still growing. The guys are still getting experience as far as what high school varsity baseball is all about.
"I think we've played some good competition and the guys have just done a good job. We've had a couple of games where we didn't bring our bats to the dugout, but other than that, I think we've played pretty well."
In the outstanding win over Ringgold to start Region, senior pitcher Trevor Childers shut the Tigers down while the Phoenix had their bats going, finishing with 10 hits in the game.
"Trevor did a great job for us," Walraven said. "He only gave up one hit. And we hit the ball well. We had a lot of different guys getting quality at-bats. But it was a great way to start the Region, no question."
But on Thursday, the Phoenix went to 1-1 in the Region as did Ringgold when the Tigers bounced back for a 5-1 win over the Big Red.
Junior Dawson Townsend was the starting pitcher for Sonoraville.
"Dawson threw well," Walraven said. "They got a couple of walks and played a little small ball (with a couple of bunts) on us, but we didn't swing the bats like we did on Tuesday."
But they made up for it on Saturday in a make-up game from a rain out on Friday. The Phoenix would get production up-and-down the entire lineup and rallied for a 10-3 deficit and then a 13-11 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to get the win.
Junior Zach Lyles, who has committed to play college baseball at Western Kentucky University, was the starting pitcher for the Phoenix on Saturday and he was the first of five hurlers Walraven would use. The fifth was sophomore Jaxon Pate, who made his high school pitching debut, and Pate got the win.
Lyles got the victory party started in the bottom of the seventh with a triple and Childers followed with an RBI single to close the deficit to 13-12. The next hitter followed with a bunt to get the tying run in scoring position, but the Ringgold infielder bobbled the ball, putting two men on base.
Sophomore catcher Brock Clements then ended with a two-run, walk-off double that sent the Phoenix players into a frenzy not far from home plate.
"It was a great win," Walraven said. "It was a real back-and-forth game and the guys just kept battling. It was just one of those games, for both teams, where it was tough to get outs. All the players were seeing the ball well and taking advantage of putting it in play."
He said they don't have a true ace pitcher, but they have a very good pitching staff and that is crucial.
"I don't think we have a true number one guy," Walraven said. "We're more of a team that is doing it by committee. But we've got some very good pitchers and we feel very confident about using them in any situation really. I like all the pitchers we have started so far and I feel good about all the guys we've been using out of the pen."
He said it's early, but he thinks the win over Ringgold might tell everyone else in the Region that it's anybody game.
"I know that was a big win for us," Walraven said. "I would like to think the Region is wide open. I know there are a lot of good teams in our region and you have to come ready to play every game. But we've been able to win two of our first three games, so we'll take it and hopefully, we can build on it this week."
And this week they had the rematch with LaFayette on the road before they return to the Furnace on Thursday to play North Murray in the first of two games the teams will play because they meet again Friday in Murray County.
"We're looking to get a sweep this week, although I know it won't be easy," Walraven said. "First, we play LaFayette again and I'm sure they still have the bad taste in their mouth from the game on Saturday, so we've got to be ready. And then we've got the two games with North Murray and I know they're a scrappy team. They beat us last year, so it's going to be another tough week. We play two very good teams and one of them, we've got to play twice, so we've just got to be ready to go."
The Phoenix stand 8-4 overall on the spring.